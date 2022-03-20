Everton’s FA Cup dreams are over after they crashed to another humbling defeat to Crystal Palace.
The Toffees suffered a 4-0 loss in the quarter-finals at Selhurst Park which sent them spinning back to reality amid a Premier League relegation battle.
Palace took the lead in the 25th minute when Marc Guehi was left unmarked at a corner and headed home.
The visitors then doubled their advantage on 41 minutes through a well-worked move finished off by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Everton barely threatened to get back into the game in the second period, despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin being introduced off the bench.
And Palace compounded Frank Lampard’s side’s misery with late goals from Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes.
The heroes
- Marc Guehi: what a week for the Palace defender. A first England call-up and then put his side on the way to a Wembley semi-final.
- Michael Olise: Everton could simply not shackle the Eagles forward. He ran riot throughout.
- Patrick Viera: guided Palace to an FA Cup semi-final in his first season in charge. He’s carrying out a sterling job with momentum being built.
The villains
- Everton’s defence: another insipid display from the Toffees’ rearguard. More quality is simply needed to be recruited in the summer.
- Andre Gomes: lucky not to be sent off. Offered very little in the engine room, too.
- Richarlison: well below his best leading the line.