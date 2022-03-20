Everton suffered a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Everton’s FA Cup dreams are over after they crashed to another humbling defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Toffees suffered a 4-0 loss in the quarter-finals at Selhurst Park which sent them spinning back to reality amid a Premier League relegation battle.

Palace took the lead in the 25th minute when Marc Guehi was left unmarked at a corner and headed home.

The visitors then doubled their advantage on 41 minutes through a well-worked move finished off by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Everton barely threatened to get back into the game in the second period, despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin being introduced off the bench.

And Palace compounded Frank Lampard’s side’s misery with late goals from Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes.

The heroes

- Marc Guehi: what a week for the Palace defender. A first England call-up and then put his side on the way to a Wembley semi-final.

- Michael Olise: Everton could simply not shackle the Eagles forward. He ran riot throughout.

- Patrick Viera: guided Palace to an FA Cup semi-final in his first season in charge. He’s carrying out a sterling job with momentum being built.

The villains

- Everton’s defence: another insipid display from the Toffees’ rearguard. More quality is simply needed to be recruited in the summer.

- Andre Gomes: lucky not to be sent off. Offered very little in the engine room, too.

- Richarlison: well below his best leading the line.

1. Jordan Pickford - 5 No chance with any of the goals and some decent punches to clear set-pieces. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

2. Ben Godfrey - 3 Failed to track the run of Zaha for Palace’s second goal. Part of a woeful defensive display overall. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

3. Michael Keane - 3 Slow to react quick enough for Guehi’s header. Then completely dragged out of position in the build-up to Zaha’s goal and caught out for Hughes’ late strike. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

4. Mason Holgate - 3 Persistently troubled by Mateta and Olise. Distribution was also ropey. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Image