Crystal Palace suffer hammer selection blow ahead of Everton fixture

Everton face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park and the visitors will be without midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

Everton return to action when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees have suffered three successive losses against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

But Frank Lampard knew that Everton were set for a difficult period and will be now aiming for an improvement in the final four Premier League games before the World Cup.

Tenth-placed Palace are three points Everton, who sit 14th, in the table but picked up a 2-1 defeat of Wolves earlier this week.

However, Cheick Doucoure was issued his fifth booking of the season at Selhurst Park.

That means that the midfielder cannot feature against the Blues. Doucoure, who joined the Eagles from Lens in the summer transfer window, must serve a one-match suspension.

