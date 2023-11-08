Register
Crystal Palace vs Everton team news. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesCrystal Palace vs Everton team news. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Crystal Palace vs Everton injury news: five players out and three doubtful - gallery

Everton and Crystal Palace team news.

By Will Rooney
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches when they make the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees were dealt a difficult run of fixtures following the international break. But after a loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, Sean Dyche's side earned a 1-0 win at West Ham and a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League - with a 3-0 triumph over Burnley to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals sandwiched in between.

And having picked up seven points away from Goodison Park this season, Everton head to Selhurst Park buoyed with confidence.

The Eagles have had their struggles at home so far this term, picking up just a solitary win and five points. But after a 2-0 win at Burnley last week, Roy Hodgson's outfit will be aiming to put a run of results together themselves. Ahead of the game, here's an early look at the team news for both clubs.

The attacking midfielder has still to play for Palace this season as he battles back from a hamstring injury.

1. Michael Olise - out

The former Manchester United goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury against his old side in the Carabao Cup and has been absent for the previous five matches.

2. Dean Henderson - out

The winger suffered a hamstring issue in training last week and is set for around a month on the treatment table.

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - out

Tomkins has been struggling with an ongoing calf injury, although Eagles boss Roy Hodgson did admit last week that the centre-back was 'close'.

4. Joel Tomkins - doubt

