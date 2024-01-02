Everton turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Crystal Palace in the third round on Thursday (20.00 GMT).

The Toffees have slipped back into the mix of a Premier League dogfight, which has been caused by a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules. Everton did win four successive games to move seven points clear of the drop zone. However, three successive losses against Tottenham, Manchester City and Wolves - coupled with Luton Town picking up points - means Sean Dyche's side are now only a point adrift of the bottom three.

Injuries and fatigue on a small squad have taken their toll. However, the Blues will still want to go as far as possible in the FA Cup as it approaches 30 years since the club last won silverware.

Palace head into the clash on the back of a 3-1 win over Brentford, although pressure has been on manager Roy Hodgson. When the two sides met in the Premier League at Selhurst Park in November, Everton earned a pulsating 3-2 win courtesy of Idrissa Gana Gueye's late strike.

Another close battle could be in store. The Toffees and the Eagles have injury problems and concerns ahead of the tie. Here's a look at the situation for both.

1 . Cheick Doucoure - out The Palace midfielder was the club's Player of the Year last season but is now sidelined for the remainder of 2023-24 with an Achilles problem.

2 . Joel Ward - out The Eagles captain has a thigh issue that has ruled him out 'for a while'.

3 . Rob Holding - out The former Arsenal defender has made just one outing for Palace since arriving last summer. He has an ankle complaint.