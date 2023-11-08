Crystal Palace vs Everton team news: five players out and three doubts for Premier League clash
Everton and Crystal Palace injury news ahead of the Selhurst Park encounter.
Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches when they make the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (15.00 GMT).
The Toffees were dealt a difficult run of fixtures following the international break. But after a loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, Sean Dyche's side earned a 1-0 win at West Ham and a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League - with a 3-0 triumph over Burnley to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals sandwiched in between.
And having picked up seven points away from Goodison Park this season, Everton head to Selhurst Park buoyed with confidence.
The Eagles have had their struggles at home so far this term, picking up just a solitary win and five points. But after a 2-0 win at Burnley last week, Roy Hodgson's outfit will be aiming to put a run of results together themselves. Ahead of the game, here's an early look at the team news for both clubs.