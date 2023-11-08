Crystal Palace vs Everton team news. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches when they make the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees were dealt a difficult run of fixtures following the international break. But after a loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, Sean Dyche's side earned a 1-0 win at West Ham and a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League - with a 3-0 triumph over Burnley to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals sandwiched in between.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And having picked up seven points away from Goodison Park this season, Everton head to Selhurst Park buoyed with confidence.