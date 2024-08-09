Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton face AS Roma at Goodison Park on Saturday but remain in a state of flux off the field after the Friedkin Group’s takeover fell through.

It was supposed to be a game that fans believed would be the beginning of a new era. A multi-club ownership starting in earnest.

When Everton announced the final pre-season friendly that would ever take place at Goodison Park would be against AS Roma, it made total sense. It could mark the opening of a potential synergy between the two proud European clubs.

The Toffees would play host not only to an outfit that would give them a stern test on the pitch but already under the tenure of their prospective owner. The Friedkin Group, headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, have been at the Stadio Olimpico helm since August 2020. In that period, the Giallorossi have been transformed. Friedkin walked into a club that was under financial pressure. Roma breached UEFA financial fair play rules and signed a Settlement Agreement with the governing body in 2022 which meant the club had to operate under strict supervision - and have previously had to sell players before June 30 to meet restrictions.

Yet in the four years into the American’s ownership, the Serie A club have not only become stable off-the-field - last season recording a net profit of almost 25% - but were crowned inaugural Europa Conference League winners in 2022 and reached the Europa League semi-finals last term.

Evertonians yearned for Friedkin to bring the same prudence and savviness to L4. When it was announced that an exclusivity agreement with majority owner Farhad Moshiri was agreed, supporters were awash with encouragement. They've had to endure several years of financial turmoil, with the Toffees losing almost £400 million in four years, key players including Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon being sold, and the saga of a protracted 777 Partners takeover that never appeared close to being ratified by the Premier League.

It's why it felt like a hammer blow when Friedkin pulled the plug on his purchase last month. Everton are back on the market, but few parties have emerged so far. That’s a contrast to a couple of months ago when the likes of local businessmen George Downing and Andy Bell were keen but Friedkin was deemed the best suitor by Moshiri.

Credit must be given to Everton manager Sean Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell for the deals they've managed to construct in the summer transfer window so far. Five new faces have arrived, including permanent deals for Jake O'Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam.

Yet it has been a challenge by Dyche’s own admission and there is no doubt Everton's recruitment department would like more help from the top of the hierarchy. In truth, it's unlikely Moshiri has had much involvement at all as he looks to sell the club.

That can't be said for Friedkin in the Italian capital, however. This term, Roma are aiming to break back into the Champions League. They have been backed in the market and signed forward Artem Dovbyk for €30 million from Girona.

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi has admitted that wouldn't have happened if it was not for Friedkin. Via Roma Press, he said: “The signings? Everyone does their part to influence the negotiations positively. Without Dan Friedkin the deal for Dovbyk would have been difficult. We are all happy and grateful for this signing. Dovbyk is a huge prospect who needs to find his footing in his new team, but he will definitely make it. All the new signings strongly wanted to come to Roma, even giving up important teams in the process.

“Going to England? We felt that now would be the right time to continue our preseason outside of Italy. Before we only had Primavera players and five starters. You need to train your brain before the technique. We were lucky to have a youth sector that kept the level of training high. Now we are a team with a capital “T” and now we can train in the fresh air.”