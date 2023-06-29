Everton’s new stadium is set to open in the final months of 2024.

The architect of Everton’s new stadium has predicted that it will be ‘one of the most intimidating grounds in the Premier League’.

The ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on Liverpool’s waterfront continues to make impressive headway. Interim chief executive Colin Chong has confirmed that it will be ready in the final months of the 2024-25 season and the Toffees will consult with fans as to when the move will happen.

There will undoubtedly be some supporters sad to leave Goodison Park, which has served as Everton’s home since 1892. The Grand Old Lady is one of the most raucous stadia in the country and produced some unforgettable memories down the years.

Dan Meis was responsible for designing the Blues’ new stadium - having also worked on iconic arenas such as the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. And the American is confident that the Blues’ Bramley-Moore Dock facility will be just as daunting as Goodison.