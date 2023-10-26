Bill Kenwright’s stunning plans how to open Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium
The late Everton chairman helped the club’s new stadium come to life.
The architect of Everton’s new stadium has revealed how Bill Kenwright wanted one of the city of Liverpool’s greatest sons to open the Bramley-Moore Dock ground.
The late Toffees chairman passed away on Monday evening aged 78 following a battle with cancer. Kenwright was a staunch Evertonian who served on the Goodison Park board from 1989 - and as chairman since 2004.
Kenwright played a key role in helping the idea of Everton’s new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey come to life. The state-of-the-art 52,888-seat facility will be complete in late 2024 and has already been selected to host matches at the 2028 European Championships.
American architect Dan Meis designed the ground. And Meis revealed how Kenwright hoped that Sir Paul McCartney, one of the most famous musicians in the world for his time in the Beatles and solo career, would officially unveil the stadium with a performance.
Posting on X, Meis said: “So very sad to hear the news. Whatever your views are of the man, he loved the Club deeply and Bramley Moore would never have happened without him, full stop. He fought for the site, the design, and the hiring of an American architect. I hope in time that will be appreciated.
“One of my favorite moments with Bill was being in his office and Sir Paul McCartney called. After the call, Bill shared that he wanted @PaulMcCartney to perform at the opening of Bramley Moore. God I hope that happens…it would be an amazing tribute…”