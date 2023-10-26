The late Everton chairman helped the club’s new stadium come to life.

The architect of Everton’s new stadium has revealed how Bill Kenwright wanted one of the city of Liverpool’s greatest sons to open the Bramley-Moore Dock ground.

The late Toffees chairman passed away on Monday evening aged 78 following a battle with cancer. Kenwright was a staunch Evertonian who served on the Goodison Park board from 1989 - and as chairman since 2004.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenwright played a key role in helping the idea of Everton’s new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey come to life. The state-of-the-art 52,888-seat facility will be complete in late 2024 and has already been selected to host matches at the 2028 European Championships.

American architect Dan Meis designed the ground. And Meis revealed how Kenwright hoped that Sir Paul McCartney, one of the most famous musicians in the world for his time in the Beatles and solo career, would officially unveil the stadium with a performance.

Posting on X, Meis said: “So very sad to hear the news. Whatever your views are of the man, he loved the Club deeply and Bramley Moore would never have happened without him, full stop. He fought for the site, the design, and the hiring of an American architect. I hope in time that will be appreciated.