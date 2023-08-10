Will Gnonto has been linked with a transfer to Everton.

Daniel Farke declared that Willy Gnonto was not injured for Leeds United's Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Everton during the summer transfer window. The Toffees are aiming to bolster their wide options, while Demarai Gray's future is uncertain amid reports he's agreed personal terms to join Fulham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League last season, rumours have swirled that Gnonto could depart the club.

However, the Italy international started the Whites' 2-2 Championship curtain-raiser against Cardiff City last weekend. Yet for the 2-1 triumph over Shrewsbury at Elland Road, he was omitted from the squad.

Farke insisted that Gnonto, 19, did not have a fitness issue like fellow attacker Crysencio Summerville - but would not go into further detail.

Via the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Leeds boss said: "No [not injured], not available. Listen, in general, you know I'm always open and honest and give you a pretty transparent answer.

"I can't give you the whole picture anyhow, due to I'm not in control of this then I prefer to give you what I can say and then not to create a story or whatever. And what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available.