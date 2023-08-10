Register
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

‘The time’ - Leeds United give cryptic answer on Willy Gnonto amid Everton transfer links

Will Gnonto has been linked with a transfer to Everton.

By Will Rooney
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:03 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 07:28 BST

Daniel Farke declared that Willy Gnonto was not injured for Leeds United's Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Everton during the summer transfer window. The Toffees are aiming to bolster their wide options, while Demarai Gray's future is uncertain amid reports he's agreed personal terms to join Fulham.

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League last season, rumours have swirled that Gnonto could depart the club.

However, the Italy international started the Whites' 2-2 Championship curtain-raiser against Cardiff City last weekend. Yet for the 2-1 triumph over Shrewsbury at Elland Road, he was omitted from the squad.

Farke insisted that Gnonto, 19, did not have a fitness issue like fellow attacker Crysencio Summerville - but would not go into further detail.

Via the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Leeds boss said: "No [not injured], not available. Listen, in general, you know I'm always open and honest and give you a pretty transparent answer.

"I can't give you the whole picture anyhow, due to I'm not in control of this then I prefer to give you what I can say and then not to create a story or whatever. And what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available.

"There will be the time to make some comments to this but not currently, he was not available.”

Related topics:Daniel FarkeLeeds UnitedPremier LeagueFulham