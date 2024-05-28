Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Jack Harrison spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Everton.

Daniel Farke has admitted that Leeds United have ‘lots of work to do’ in the coming weeks after failing to return to the Premier League.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last weekend. Now they face another season in the second tier - and their transfer window that is expected to be busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds still owe £190 million in transfer fees and a bevy of their players’ futures remains uncertain. Jack Harrison was just one member of the the Yorkshire outfit’s squad offloaded following their relegation from the top flight as he signed for Everton on a season-long loan. The winger recorded three goals and four assists in 35 appearances to help the Toffees comfortably avoid a Premier League relegation battle.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell revealed that talks over Harrison’s future would recommence after Leeds’ season has concluded. Farke revealed that the Whites have had several contingency plans in place depending on what division they’d be in. And now it has been confirmed they’ll remain shackled to the Championship, there can be more clarity in terms of the business Leeds can conduct.

Via our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Elland Road boss said: "We will take the positive out of the season but also try to work a bit on the things that we can improve and one thing is definitely a bit more experience, and the players who are involved will also be a bit more experienced next season - experience always helps," he said.

"Obviously in my mind I have also prepared a bit already. Right now is not the moment to speak about this because it could mean I was criticising something we didn't have and these players don't deserve it in this moment. We'll work on all these topics over the upcoming weeks. It's always a bit difficult when you don't know at the end of May exactly which league you're in because they're different scenarios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad