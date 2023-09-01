‘Can’t give’ - Daniel Farke makes Leeds United deadline day claim as Everton ‘back in talks’ for Willy Gnonto
Everton have had several bids turned
Manager Daniel Farke is ‘pretty confident’ that Leeds United will keep hold of Willy Gnonto ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.
Everton have been in pursuit of the Italy international throughout the summer and had several bids rejected. As a result, Gnonto missed three Leeds United games and had a preiod training away from the first team before being reintergated - and scoring - in the Whites’ 3-2 win over Ipswich Town last weekend.
However, with Alex Iwobi set to leave Everton for Fulham, Sean Dyche is set to be in the market for another attacker. According to Sky Sports, the Toffees - who have lost their opening three Premier League matches of the season - are ‘back in talks’ with the 19-year-old.
And while could not guarantee Gnonto among others would stay at Elland Road beyond this evening’s 11pm cut-off point, he’s hopeful none of his key men will leave. Via Leeds Live, Farke said: “I'm pretty confident. In this business you can't give a guarentee. We have survived the last eight weeks and I think we look in a good place. You can never guarentee but I have to give compliments to our owners and board and people. I'm quite confident we also have a really good last eight hours.”