Manager Daniel Farke is ‘pretty confident’ that Leeds United will keep hold of Willy Gnonto ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

Everton have been in pursuit of the Italy international throughout the summer and had several bids rejected. As a result, Gnonto missed three Leeds United games and had a preiod training away from the first team before being reintergated - and scoring - in the Whites’ 3-2 win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

However, with Alex Iwobi set to leave Everton for Fulham, Sean Dyche is set to be in the market for another attacker. According to Sky Sports, the Toffees - who have lost their opening three Premier League matches of the season - are ‘back in talks’ with the 19-year-old.