Daniel Farke makes Leeds United transfer admission as Everton watch on

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has admitted that the club are in a ‘tricky’ position in the summer transfer window - which could have an impact on Everton.

The Whites are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Elland Road side appointed Farke as boss earlier this month. Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia were both sacked during 2022-23 while Sam Allardyce took charge of the final four games - but could not steer Leeds to safety.

Since being demoted, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca have all departed on loan while Rodrigo - who finished as the club’s 15-goal top scorer last campaign - has joined Qatar outfit Al-Rayyan.

Meanwhile, the likes of Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville have been linked with exits - with Everton reportedly potential suitors for each of them.

However, as Leeds have still to add to their squad, it may mean that departures are not granted until fresh faces arrive.

Via Leeds Live, Farke said: “I have unbelievable confidence of how hard our people, our key people behind the scenes work. So they also are not responsible for the situation, they have to respect also all the contracts, how they are and we’re working from this point, so there’s no complaining about the situation or accusing. Not at all, we just accept the situation.

“My confidence is we have so many good people in this club and so many people who work unbelievably hard for the club. Everyone knows that we are in a bit of a tricky situation as a club. But I totally trust our supporters because my feeling is, because I follow this club for many years when it really counts and the times are really difficult then we stand together as one unity and this feeling I have today only just after a few days.