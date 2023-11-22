The Leeds United manager was quizzed on the potential for legal action and Everton's 10 point deduction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has responded to the controversy with Everton - amid reports Leeds are considering potential legal action against the club.

Everton were punished for breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules last week and were docked 10 points from their Premier League tally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relegated Leeds currently sit third in the Championship after 16 games behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City, but they are eight points behind the joint-leaders.

Following that, a handful of the clubs that went down are said to be considering pursuing compensation. Leeds along with Leicester City plus other clubs are potentially looking to sue Everton to cover the loss of Premier League income.

Despite the news and revelations, Farke opted to stay impartial when asked about the potential of legal action against Everton and insisted it has nothing to do with him.

“No, I don’t comment on this decision,” Farke said on Wednesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s trip to Rotherham United. “I was not involved last season, I was preparing for games against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Everton was not my problem last season. “Right now, they are playing in a different league. No comment from my side. It’s a topic for everyone who was involved and has more knowledge about the topic. I only know what I read in the media. I am not involved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest news has told us that Everton are unhappy that the same commission will undertake the hearing of the £300m compensation claim.

Everton's appeal will be heard by a different panel assembled by the Premier League's Appeals Board, but the claims for compensation will be decided by the same people who found the club guilty.

As it stands, Everton have nine more days to submit their appeal, which the Premier League have indicated will take place before the end of the season.