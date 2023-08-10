Register
‘I spoke’ - Daniel Farke shares Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto plans amid Everton interest

By Will Rooney
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Willy Gnonto has trained with Leeds United today amid interest from Everton.

The forward was left out of the Whites’ squad for their 2-1 Carabao Cup first-round victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night - despite not being injured.

Reports suggest that Gnonto is keen to join Everton in the summer transfer window following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Italy international started Leeds’ Championship opening-day draw with Cardiff City last weekend. And ahead of their clash against Birmingham City, manager Daniel Farke has insisted that Gnonto is part of his plans.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Farke said: “Nothing changed that I spoke about yesterday. Willy was in training today, trained really good. Let's see what happens at the weekend.

“All my players under contract are part of my plans. Always the first step is you have to train really well and once you train really well then you have the chance to get a spot in the group and all set for a chance to play.”

