Willy Gnonto has trained with Leeds United today amid interest from Everton.

The forward was left out of the Whites’ squad for their 2-1 Carabao Cup first-round victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night - despite not being injured.

Reports suggest that Gnonto is keen to join Everton in the summer transfer window following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Italy international started Leeds’ Championship opening-day draw with Cardiff City last weekend. And ahead of their clash against Birmingham City, manager Daniel Farke has insisted that Gnonto is part of his plans.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Farke said: “Nothing changed that I spoke about yesterday. Willy was in training today, trained really good. Let's see what happens at the weekend.