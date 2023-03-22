How the likes of Arnuat Danjuma, Danny Ings and Anthony Elanga have fared after being reported Everton transfer targets in January.

Everton’s chances of avoiding Premier League relegation has taken an upturn since Sean Dyche’s arrival as manager.

After succeeding Frank Lampard in the Goodison Park hot seat, the Toffees have successfully moved out of the bottom three - and up to 15th in the table.

Dyche has garned 11 points from his eight games in charge and optimism the drop will be avoided is growing.

Certainly, Dyche was dealt a difficult hand when he arrived on Merseyside. And he was not helped, through no fault of his whatsoever, by what proved a disastrous January transfer window.

While it was identified early on that attacking reinforcements were required, not a single fresh face arrived.

There’s was scarcely a shortage of players linked with moves to Goodison Park. In the final few days, a raft of names came on the radar - yet none a single on arrived.

Dyche has made marked improvements in the attacking areas, although it’s fair to say that supporters would have liked more options who could have been called on.

Since the window has shut. we take a look at how those players linked with the Blues have fared since.

1 . Matheus Cunha The striker was linked with Everton before the January window closed. He joined Wolves on loan from Atletico with the obligation to buy for £44m. Cunha scored his first goal in his 12th appearance in Wolves’ 4-2 loss to Leeds last week. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

2 . Arnaut Danjuma The forward was poised to join Everton before Tottenham hijacked his loan move from Villarreal. However, it hasn’t exactly turned out the best for Danjuma, who has managed just 11 minutes of Premier League action in north London. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

3 . Danny Ings Everton were keen on the former Liverpool striker while Frank Lampard was still on charge but could only offer a loan deal. Ings instead joined West Ham from Aston Villa for £15m and has scored two goals in eight games so far.

4 . Anthony Elanga The Man Utd striker was linked early in the transfer window and Everton were still keen towards the deadline. Elanga has made just four substitute appearance since the window closed.