Danjuma, Ings, Elanga: how every forward linked with Everton have fared since January - gallery
How the likes of Arnuat Danjuma, Danny Ings and Anthony Elanga have fared after being reported Everton transfer targets in January.
Everton’s chances of avoiding Premier League relegation has taken an upturn since Sean Dyche’s arrival as manager.
After succeeding Frank Lampard in the Goodison Park hot seat, the Toffees have successfully moved out of the bottom three - and up to 15th in the table.
Dyche has garned 11 points from his eight games in charge and optimism the drop will be avoided is growing.
Certainly, Dyche was dealt a difficult hand when he arrived on Merseyside. And he was not helped, through no fault of his whatsoever, by what proved a disastrous January transfer window.
While it was identified early on that attacking reinforcements were required, not a single fresh face arrived.
There’s was scarcely a shortage of players linked with moves to Goodison Park. In the final few days, a raft of names came on the radar - yet none a single on arrived.
Dyche has made marked improvements in the attacking areas, although it’s fair to say that supporters would have liked more options who could have been called on.
Since the window has shut. we take a look at how those players linked with the Blues have fared since.