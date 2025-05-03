Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton threw away a two-goal advantage as they were held to a 2-2 stalemate against Ipswich Town in their penultimate game at Goodison Park.

David Moyes told of his disappointment that Everton failed to hold on for victory against Ipswich Town.

The Toffees threw away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 in their penultimate game at Goodison Park. Everton appeared they would cruise to victory against the already relegated Tractor Boys after Beto headed the home side in front before Dwight McNeil doubled the advantage inside 35 minutes.

Julio Enciso’s long-range strike got Ipswich back into the clash before the interval. And while the Blues has plenty of encouraging moments in the second period, they did not create enough clear-cut chances and were punished when George Hirst headed home the visitors’ equaliser with 11 minutes remaining.

It means that Everton have won just one of their past 10 matches and missed a chance to move up to 13th in the Premier League table. Goodison boss Moyes said: “I’m disappointed. We never shook Ipswich off, really. They were always there or thereabouts. We just couldn’t quite get there. We did a lot of good things. We tried some different things to see how players play in different roles. I thought we did really well in the opening part of the game. We played really well, got the goals eventually but the goal just before half-time rocked us a bit and gave Ipswich something to keep going at. We couldn’t quite get the third goal.”

Asked why Everton were unable to hold on to their lead, having dispensed the same advantage against Manchester United in February, Moyes commented: “If we all knew the answer, we’d make sure it wouldn’t happen again. It’s about how to see the game through. We made a couple of terrible decisions, a couple of players on the pitch, for the second goal with runs and tackles that were not needed and left ourselves a bit exposed.”

Moyes did take some of the positives from Everton’s performance, though, but admitted they did not calve open enough openings in the second half. “Probably a bit of what we’re saying,” Moyes replied when quizzed on what he told the Toffees dressing room after the full-time whistle. “I’m disappointed we didn’t win but I think there are a lot of positives in how we’re playing, what we’re doing and trying to create chances.

“We didn’t have enough shots in the second half but I thought we had near enough control for most of the game up until the last five minutes when they got a couple of corners and long throws. I thought we controlled the game and they scored, I wouldn’t say on the break but a bit like that.”