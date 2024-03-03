West Ham manager David Moyes. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

David Moyes admitted that West Ham's 3-1 victory was harsh on Everton.

Moyes inflicted misery on his former employers, with the Toffees' winless streak stretching to 10 Premier League games. The Toffees had a total of 22 shot, with 11 on targets as Beto opened the scoring in the 56th minute having missed a penalty moments before half-time.

Kurt Zouma equalised for West Ham but Everton created another chances to regain the lead. Their lack of composure was punished, though, as Tomas Soucek bagged for the Iron in stoppage-time before Edson Alvarez compounded the home side's frustrations.

Moyes, who served as Everton manager between 2003-2014, confessed West Ham had to be 'resilient' throughout as the Blues and the crowd got on top of his side - and told of his delight to come through the pressure.

The Hammers boss said: "To come here and win, I think the result is harsh on Everton, our goalkeeper made four or five outstanding saves. But we have scored three goals at Everton, they don't concede too many. We scored four in midweek against Brentford and have done the job.

"Premier League games are really tight at the moment, there isn't an awful lot between teams. We've just gone through six or seven weeks where very little has gone for us. I don't know if it's the right word 'went for us' but the goalkeeper made saves which he is there to do. Thrilled with the win, a wee bit of a throwback but I really enjoyed it.

"We've had a difficult period. We've won a couple of games back-to-back but we're still hanging in there and had to today. We had to be resilient, there were a couple of times when Everton and crowd got right behind the team. They went 1-0 up, the crowd got right behind them and we had to find a way of staying with it and we just about done it and scored from a corner to equalise. It was a tight game and it went in our favour.