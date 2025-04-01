Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

The Toffees make the trip across Stanley Park on Wednesday on the back of a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. Since Moyes’ return as manager in January, Everton have hurtled clear of a relegation battle and are now aiming to deliver their fierce foes a blow as the Reds aim to claim the title.

Vitalii Mykolenko suffered a thigh injury while representing Ukraine during the international break. However, the first-choice left-back is back in training and could feature against Liverpool. Blues boss Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “He’s got a bit of an injury but he si back. He did a bit in training yesterday. Hopefully, he will be OK but we have to wait and see how he is.

In addition, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil have returned to training. Ndiaye suffered a knee injury in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool during the meeting at Goodison Park in February, while fellow attacker midfielder McNeil has not played since the start of December.

Domininc Calvert-Lewin remains absent, though, as he battles back from a hamstring injury suffered in January. Moyes said: “They're doing great. Both are doing great. Ili is a bit further on than Dwight, at the moment, but it's great they're back in training and it has helped us a bit having Dom out. Dom, we're just waiting on him coming back but the rest are getting close to fitness.

“Behind it, I mean behind Ili and Dwight in coming back. They are getting closer. I've not got a date with Dom. He's back, he’s on the grass. Good signs he’s getting closer to it.”

Meanwhile, on-loan Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala is unavailable for Everton. He ruptured his ACL in January and won’t play again this season.