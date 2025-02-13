Everton came from behind to earn a stoppage-time draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

David Moyes hailed Liverpool as the best team in Europe after Everton picked up a deserved Merseyside derby draw.

The Toffees were full value for a share of the spoils in the final showdown between the two fierce rivals at Goodison Park. Liverpool had a chance to move nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League before kick-off. They’ve been in outstanding form throughout the season, having topped the new league phase of the Champions League and face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final next month.

Everton, meanwhile, have been fighting to avoid a dogfight at the foot off the table. Since returning as manager Moyes has certainly eased the woes after securing three successive league wins. And he engineered the Blues a 2-2 draw to Liverpool’s frustrations. The first half was somewhat cagey despite Beto opening the scoring for Everton in the 11th minute before Alexis Mac Allister equalised five minutes later.

The hosts had several chances after the break, with Abdoulaye Doucoure unable to hit the target twice while Jarrad Branthwaite had a goal disallowed for offside. When Mo Salah scored his 27th goal of the season against the run of play, it appeared that it was going to be Liverpool’s night. But James Tarkowski had other ideas when he slammed home volley to equalise in the 98th minute to send Goodison into raptures.

Moyes returned as Everton manager last month following first spell which lasted from 2002-2013. And he savoured the draw against Liverpool. The Scot said at his post-match press conference: “As Everton manager, I’ve had some unbelievable times.

“Winning the semi-final of the FA Cup on penalties against Manchester United ranks very highly. But because I’m just back and having very little time with the players, the growing impact they’re having on the supporters and the supporters on the players, that’s a big thing I want to get back. We want to be back to being a big club again. We have a long way to go. Our job this year is to be a Premier League club and try to move on.

“We were a little unfortunate to be 2-1 down. Thankfully, we got back in it. It didn’t really look like it but we kept trying to find ways. Football doesn’t happen like that often but it did tonight.

“Because of the level of the team we are playing and the opposition, Liverpool are the top team in Europe and this country at the moment. From that point of view, our players are trying to find a way of bridging the gap.

“We started the game well, we did a lot of good things. Beto gets us the goal to get us in front. It was a really good start to the game for us but we slipped away a bit in the first half, conceding the goal was disappointing but, in the main, we limited Liverpool a lot to not too many opportunities, which is a plus as well.”