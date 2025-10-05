Michael Keane of Everton walks off the pitch with an injury during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

David Moyes gives the latest on Michael Keane and reveals Jack Grealish fitness complaint he’s been carrying for Everton.

David Moyes has provided an injury update on Michael Keane after Everton’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The centre-back was forced off in the second half of the 2-1 triumph at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Keane initially received treatment and continued before he was substituted for Tim Iroegbunam.

The former Burnley defender has been excellent this season, having taken his chance with Jarrad Branthwaite sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Moyes revealed that Keane suffered an issue with his ribs but he will need further assessment. Moyes said at his post-match press conference: “He got something between his ribs. I don’t really know the outcome, I’ve not spoken to them (the medical department) yet to see what they say.”

Everton battled from behind to earn their first win in five games and continue their unbeaten streak at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Palace were by far the better team in the first half, with Daniel Munoz on target.

But Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty after the break got Everton level before Jack Grealish scored his first goal for the club since joining from Manchester City on loan. In stoppage-time, he charged down Munoz’s clearance during a scramble and the ball ricocheted into the back of the net.

Grealish has been excellent since arriving at Everton, having also notched four assists. Moyes revealed that the England international has been playing with an injury issue.

Moyes said: “Jack has had a couple of minor injuries which, over the last two games, have had to nurse him a wee bit. He’s had to miss the odd day’s training with it but his performances are not in question. He’s doing a lot of good things. The team didn’t play particularly well in the first half and Jack was part of that as well.”

On the game, Moyes told BBC Match of the Day: “I maybe expecting them to come a little bit fatigued after their game on Thursday but they played really, really well. But that doesn't take anything away from how poor we were in the first half at times. We made changes at half-time. I thought all the subs that came on made a brilliant impact, they really did and probably helped us win the game.

"We could've been three down in the second half before we go on to win the game. They'll be disappointed they didn't get that chance. We hung in. We kept defending it even though we weren't great but we played much better in the second half and we were worthy of maybe getting it but if you look at it they could've had a couple more goals."