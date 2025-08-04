Everton ended their Premier League Summer Series campaign with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in America.

David Moyes has admitted that he has been disappointed by the performances of Beto during Everton’s pre-season.

The striker is entering the third season of his Toffees career, having joined from Udinese in August 2023. Beto has split the opinion of fans during his time on Merseyside and was largely used as a substitute while Sean Dyche was manager.

After Moyes returned to the Everton hot seat, Beto enjoyed a shot in the arm and ended the 2024-25 campaign as the 12-goal top scorer. Seven of those efforts came under Moyes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s departure at the end of his contract means that Beto is now the Blues’ senior centre-forward. Thierno Barry has joined from Villarreal for up to £27 million but has yet to play in the Premier League.

Beto started all three games of Everton’s Premier League Super Series campaign in America. And speaking ahead of the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, Moyes confessed that he needs more from the Guinea-Bissau international, who has taken the the No.9 shirt after Calvert-Lewin’s exit.

What’s been said

Speaking on NBC Sports, Everton boss Moyes said: “I've been a bit disappointed with Beto. We need a bit more and he can do more, he has done more. We're hoping we can get a bit more from him but he is a really honest, working lad.

“He needs to be part of linking the game a lot better. The boy knows he needs to improve but if he continues to run through like he did last season, he'll get a lot one one-v-ones and we'll take that as well.”

Barry plan

Despite Everton splashing out a significant fee for Barry, he has had a soft launch to his time at the club. After representing France under-21s at the European Championships, Barry was given an extended break to recuperate. The 22-year-old came off the bench in each Premier League Summer Series fixture.

Moyes revealed that Everton will be able to get a gauge of Barry’s fitness back on Merseyside. He said: “Because Barry has done very little pre-season, he has only really just joined him from when we came out, we're just trying to introduce him gently. Once we get home, we'll try to see more of where he is.”

Everton battled from behind twice to earn a draw with Manchester United, with Iliman Ndiaye scored along with an Ayden Heaven own goal. It meant the Toffees avoided a trio of defeats Stateside, having lost to AFC Bournemouth and West Ham.

On the United performance, Moyes told evertontv: “I'm more pleased than I was with the other games because we got something from it. But it wasn't so much the result, it was more the performance was much more encouraging. And look, to be fair, we weren't probably ready in the first two games regarding players fit and available for the games.

“But we knew that tonight we were a bit closer to something which looked like an Everton team. The other games, we've not really looked that way. So, yes, much happier.”