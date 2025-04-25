Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes has admitted that he is ‘pretty disappointed’ he will miss the chance to take Everton to their new stadium to acclimate to the surroundings.

The Blues will complete their switch to the state-of-the-art facility at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 season - leaving their historic Goodison Park home behind.

It will be a significant change for not only supporters but the players. As a result, Moyes - who paid a visit to the stadium last week - had planned for Everton to have a few training sessions so his players started to feel comfortable and get to know their surroundings.

However, after hosting two test events - with the Blues’ under-18s and under-21s playing friendlies - the surface is now being relayed in preparation for the next Premier League campaign.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League, Everton manager Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “My plan was that we’d go to the stadium and maybe have two or three training sessions as well. They have gone and dug the pitch up! Even though they’ve just grown it, they’ve gone and dug the pitch up so it looks as if I’m not going to get down the the new stadium at all, which I’m pretty disappointed in because that was my plan to do it. I wasn’t going to take the team down until I really thought we were safe and it was rightly going to be our home for a Premier League season.

“I do think the modern player - a lot of them are international players and they play at stadiums all over it - shouldn’t be something that is completely strange going to a new stadium But the point is to turn into your home where you’re comfortable and knowing your surroundings is really important. I would have liked to have had a couple of training sessions but that has been kyboshed for now.”