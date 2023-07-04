Everton target Viktor Gyökeres looks set to join Sporting Lisbon after an improved bid from the Portuguese club

A deal for Viktor Gyökeres to join Sporting Lisbon could be completed later this week as Everton look set to miss out on the Coventry City striker.

The Sky Blues have been keen to keep hold of one of their prize assets and have put a large price tag on the player but he now appears to be on the move to Portugal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims an agreement is getting closer following an improved bid from Sporting, and that a deal could be sealed later this week as talks continue between the clubs.

The 25-year-old from Sweden signed a three-year deal with Coventry in the summer of 2021 following an initial six-month loan spell. That contract expires next year but the Sky Blues have remained firm with their asking price.

He scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 games last term and has played 116 times for Coventry in total, netting 43 times and claiming 17 assists.

The Swede has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham, Brentford and Everton but the Daily Mail report Sporting’s latest bid has “edged out” the rest of the teams chasing his signature. He had also been linked with Leeds United before their relegation, with their demotion to the Championship appearing to scupper their chances of landing the player.

Meanwhile, Lisbon-based publication Record claims Sporting’s latest bid has ‘alienated’ other suitors for Gyökeres.

In other news, Leeds will demand €25m (£21.5m) to sanction the sale of forward Willy Gnonto this summer, according to reports in Italy. Everton are said to be the frontrunners to sign the player but the 19-year-old is now attracting interest from Aston Villa and Freiburg.