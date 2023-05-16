Dean Smith refused to question his Leicester City players’ attitude as they took another step towards Premier League relegation.

The Foxes suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool at the King Power Stadium to sink further into the mire. The home side were comfortably beaten despite being desperate for points in the bid for survival. As a result, Leicester fans booed at both half-time and full-time - while they also chanted ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’.

Leicester are 19th in the table with just two games of the season remaining. And they could be demoted before they travel to Newcastle United next Monday if Everton win at Wolves or Leeds United beat West Ham United.

But Smith did not question the Foxes’ fight despite their comprehensive reverse. He said: “We’re all supporters in here. We all support football clubs and you want to see your football club winning.

“We got beat tonight by a team who physically overran us when they got the two-goal lead. They’re a physically strong team, supreme athletes and really good players.

“I wouldn’t question our fight today. I wouldn’t question our attitude. If you’re losing 3-0 at home and you’re fighting a relegation battle, I understand why fans will react in certain ways.”

Meanwhile, Leicester are sweating on the fitness of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for their clash against Newcastle. The midfielder has been a key player for the Foxes this season but missed the Liverpool clash because of an ongoing ankle issue.

Defender Caglar Soyuncu has been ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park with a muscle problem while goalkeeper Danny Ward is another doubt because of a dislocated finger. Smith added: “Soyuncu has got a pull in there it’s not a massive one but he’ll certainly not make the Newcastle game.