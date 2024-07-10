Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman in Everton training. Picture: Everton FC/ Youtube | Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman in Everton training. Picture: Everton FC/ Youtube

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is now out of contract.

Dele Alli has joined Everton's squad for pre-season training.

The midfielder continues to work towards full fitness at the Toffees’ Finch Farm training base, having not played a match in more than a year.

Dele's contract at Goodison Park expired at the end of the 2023-24 season. The former England international joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur on January transfer deadline day in 2022.

It was a gamble taken by then-manager Frank Lampard, with Dele's form dipping markedly at Spurs having previously been regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

But the Blues were unable to recapture Dele's best form. He did make an impression off the bench in the famous 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace which secured Premier League survival.

However, otherwise he largely struggled. Dele made a total of 13 appearances before he was loaned to Besiktas for the 2022-23 campaign - yet he also did not make an impact at the Turkish club. His spell was cut short after requiring hip surgery in April 2023.

Dele then attended a rehabilitation clinic in America last summer due to an addition to sleeping pills, while he bravely opened up about being abused by his mother's friend at the age of six and revealed he was forced to sell drugs aged eight.

However, he was unable to make a playing return in 2023-24 and required another operation for a groin issue around the new year.

Dele's contract has expired yet Everton are ensuring that he gets back to full fitness. They want to see that he makes a full recovery as the 28-year-old aims towards making a comeback.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: "Dele’s contract is coming to an end, but our medical team will continue to support him while he completes the intensive rehabilitation programme he is currently undergoing following the operation he had earlier this year. Both Sean and I agree it is important we ensure Dele’s rehabilitation is not impacted by his contract situation at such a critical point in his recovery.”

