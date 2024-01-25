Dele Alli. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dele Alli has required surgery to treat an ongoing groin injury.

The midfielder has not played for Everton this season, having had an operation for a hip issue last April while on loan at Besiktas.

Dele was pictured on crutches last month and has had to undergo the knife, Dyche confirmed speaking ahead of the Blues' FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town on Saturday. There hasn't been a timescale on when the former England international could be back, however.

Everton manager Dyche said: "Unfortunately, he has required surgery. There was a bit of a debate [about] whether to or not, it took some time. Now he's recovering from that. There's no timescale on that and we're just waiting for it to develop. The early signs are good."