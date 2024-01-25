'Unfortunately' - Dele Alli new surgery details as Tottenham Hotspur 'aware' amid Everton £10m fee
Sean Dyche gives the latest injury news on the Everton midfielder.
Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dele Alli has required surgery to treat an ongoing groin injury.
The midfielder has not played for Everton this season, having had an operation for a hip issue last April while on loan at Besiktas.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dele was pictured on crutches last month and has had to undergo the knife, Dyche confirmed speaking ahead of the Blues' FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town on Saturday. There hasn't been a timescale on when the former England international could be back, however.
Everton manager Dyche said: "Unfortunately, he has required surgery. There was a bit of a debate [about] whether to or not, it took some time. Now he's recovering from that. There's no timescale on that and we're just waiting for it to develop. The early signs are good."
Dele joined Everton from Tottenham in January 2022 on an initial free transfer. Once he hits 20 Blues appearances, having made 13 outings so far, a fee of £10 million is required. Dyche said that Spurs are aware of the situation.