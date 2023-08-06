Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

‘Going to be’ - Dele Alli injury timeframe outlined as Everton update given

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has still to feature for Everton in pre-season.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

Sean Dyche has revealed that Everton are still 'miles away' from considering Dele Alli for selection.

The midfielder has returned to Goodison Park after spending last season on loan at Besiktas. He made 15 appearances for the Turkish side, scoring three goals, but returned to Merseyside in April as he required hip surgery.

Dele then attended a rehabilitation clinic in America over summer - and he subsequently admitted he had an addiction to sleeping pills while he was abused as a child.

The 27-year-old was previously one of the hottest young talents in Europe. He helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final the following year. However, his career took a downward turn at Spurs before he opted to move to Everton in January 2022.

Should Dele make seven more appearances for the Toffees then a fee of £10 million must be paid to Tottenham.

But Dyche, speaking after Saturday's 1-0 pre-season victory over Sporting CP, revealed Dele is still not ready to feature for Everton.

The Goodison Park boss said: "He is still not over his injury yet. He is well in himself but he is not over his injury yet. We are miles away from that [thinking about role in squad], he is just getting himself right again, he is feeling good and now we will be working with him, on top of that, to make sure the injury is right. But it is still going to be a bit of time yet."

Related topics:Dele AlliTottenham HotspurSean Dyche