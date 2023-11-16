Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dele has sent a message to Everton fans as he continues his recovery from injury

The midfielder is still to play for the Toffees this season after he underwent hip surgery in April while on loan at Turkish side Besiktas. He subsequently suffered a groin issue that he's working his way back from.

Manager Sean Dyche recently admitted he's been in discussions with Dele about the Everton's style of football at Finch Farm and is 'absorbing what the input from myself and the staff has been'.

The England international is currently in Dubai during the international break as he aims to work his way back to fitness and posted a defiant message on Instagram that said: "It's not over until I win."

Dele joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur on January transfer deadline day 2022. He made 11 appearances during the second half of the 2021-22 season to help the Blues retain their Premier League status under then-manager Frank Lampard.

However, should Dele make seven more outings for Everton then a fee of £10 million will be required to be paid to Tottenham. Dyche has admitted that Goodison Park director of football Kevin Thelwell has held discussions with the Spurs hierarchy to try to negotiate a deal and change those terms.

During the summer, Dele opened up on the mental health issues that he's had during his career and how he spent time in rehab earlier this year for an addiction to sleeping pills. Speaking before last weekend's win over Crystal Palace, Dyche said via The Times: "I don't think he would mind me sharing that there probably was a period when it was drifting for him. He had a lot going on. Once that [his mental health battle] came out, it has allowed him the chance to focus on his football and he has been very involved in terms of absorbing.

"He can't get out on the grass with us yet but he is looking at it and he is absorbing what the input from myself and the staff has been. He is clear-minded now. It was very difficult what he was going through, of course. We know that. But he is very willing to share, give an opinion."