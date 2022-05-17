Everton could secure their Premier League status when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison on Thursday night.
The Toffees missed out on a chance to confirm their berth in the top flight next season when suffering a 3-2 loss to Brentford last time out.
Had Frank Lampard’s men been victorious, they would have moved four points above Leeds United - who have just one game remaining.
Against Brentford, Everton were left to rue another poor refereeing decision. Richarlison was not awarded a penalty when having his shirt pulled with the home side 1-0 ahead.
Moments later, the Bees broke and Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for a professional foul.
Despite the Blues holding a 2-1 advantage at half-time, Brentford would capitalise due to their numerical advantage.
They’d condemn Everton to just a second loss in seven games following a marked turnaround in recent weeks.
The Blues’ fate rests in their own hands ahead of Palace’s trip to Merseyside and a win will see them safe.
They are struggling with injuries somewhat, though, and here’s the latest look at the fitness situation at Goodison.