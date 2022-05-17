The latest Everton injury news on Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Donny van de Beek ahead of Thursday’s huge clash against Crystal Palace.

Everton could secure their Premier League status when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison on Thursday night.

The Toffees missed out on a chance to confirm their berth in the top flight next season when suffering a 3-2 loss to Brentford last time out.

Had Frank Lampard’s men been victorious, they would have moved four points above Leeds United - who have just one game remaining.

Against Brentford, Everton were left to rue another poor refereeing decision. Richarlison was not awarded a penalty when having his shirt pulled with the home side 1-0 ahead.

Moments later, the Bees broke and Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for a professional foul.

Despite the Blues holding a 2-1 advantage at half-time, Brentford would capitalise due to their numerical advantage.

They’d condemn Everton to just a second loss in seven games following a marked turnaround in recent weeks.

The Blues’ fate rests in their own hands ahead of Palace’s trip to Merseyside and a win will see them safe.

They are struggling with injuries somewhat, though, and here’s the latest look at the fitness situation at Goodison.

1. Michael Keane The centre-back missed the Brentford game due to illness. Lampard confirmed after the game that Everton were hopeful Keane would be back for the Palace game. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2. Fabian Delph Picked up a muscle injury at Watford which was a huge blow. Missed Brentford and now doubtful for Palace. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

3. Ben Godfrey The defender has missed the past four games due to injury. Before Brentford, Lampard admitted Godfrey may have been on the bench. However, after the game, the Everton boss said that ‘our other centre-backs won’t be fit in time’. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

4. Yerry Mina The Colombia international has been dogged by issues all season, making just 15 outings. Mina had been expected to miss the Palace game and Lampard confirmed that remains the case after Brentford. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)