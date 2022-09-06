Everton have carried out a strategic review and recently confirmed James Vaughan as their new loans pathway manager.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale has provided an update on the ‘tangible realignment’ behind the scenes at Everton.

The Toffees have made several changes in recent months after carrying out a strategic review which examined each department on the footballing side of things at the club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thelwell, who was appointed director of football in February, has played a significant role to reshape the structure at Goodison Park.

Last week, former Everton striker James Vaughan was appointed loans pathway manager, while Gareth Prosser succeeded David Unsworth as academy director in June.

And writing in her programme notes ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby draw against Liverpool, Barrett-Baxendale - along with the board - are confident the Blues will reap the rewards.

What’s been said

Everton’s CEO said: “Frank and Kevin Thelwell have been working hard together throughout the trainsfer window, supported by our chiarman, the board and owner.

“With the window having now closed, it is a timely opportunity to reflect on the tangible realignment that has taken place across our football operations over the past nine months.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell, centre. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

“As a board, we felt it was vital to evaluate and enhance our operations to ensure our footballing structures were in the best possible position to deliver results on the pitch.

“The implementation of a new footballing structure across all areas of our Finch Farm operation continues to be driven and delivered by Kevin, shaped by the roadmap defined by myself and the board at the start of the year.

“It isn’t appropriate to go in depth into the details of that plan - but I am keen to share and highlight the tangible evidence of the progress that has been made.

“A greater clarity and alignment on our player recruitment process and strategy is just one element of what is an ongoing and thorough process. On Monday, we welcome James Vaughan back to the club in the new role of loans pathway manager.

“His appointment is the latest as part of the ongoing changes that have seen several new positions and senior roles filled at Finch Farm, including the recruitment of Gareth Prosser as our new academy director.

“It was crucial that we made the right appointment for our director of football to deliver this vision - and Kevin’s credentials, insight and expertise has been clear for everyone at the club to see over the past six months.