Departed Everton midfielder sends emotional goodbye message as Jarrad Branthwaite and Harvey Elliott react
Lewis Warrington has sent a heartfelt message to Everton after his departure.
The midfielder left his boyhood club at the end of last season after spending 15 years at Goodison Park. Warrington made two appearances for the Toffees, making his debut off the bench in the final home game of the 2023-24 season.
He also had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle but was released at the conclusion of his contract.
Warrington, 21, is an Evertonian through and through. He thanked all of the staff members throughout his career and insisted he’ll be back in the Goodison stands very soon.
Warrington posted on Instagram: “When I walked through the doors at Finch Farm 15 years ago I never dreamt that I would experience so many memories and achievements. To play for the club you've grown up supporting is everyone’s dream and I have been grateful for the opportunity I was given every day to represent this special club.
“I want to say thank you to all staff who have been part of my journey and the support they have given and still continue to give me. Even though I am moving on this club will remain a massive part in mine and my family’s lives. See you all in the stands. UTFT.”
Several members of the Everton dressing room replied including Jarrad Branthwaite, who posted: “All the best lad 🙌🏻.” Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson commented: “All the best laa 💙.”
There have also been messages from across Stanley Park with two Liverpool players sending their best wishes. Harvey Elliott said: “All the best brother ❤️.” Tyler Morton, who hails from Wirral along with Warrington, added: “Proud of you mate ! Your time now mate ❤️.”
