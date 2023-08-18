‘Depend on’ - Southampton boss breaks silence as Everton make £12m Che Adams bid

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted that he is unaware Everton have lodged a bid for Che Adams.

Sky Sports reports that the Toffees have made an offer of £12 million for the striker. Sean Dyche’s side are in the market for a new centre-forward to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injury over the past two campaigns.

While Everton have recruited 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP, he’s deemed as someone for the future rather than the present.

Adams has scored in both of Southampton’s opening Championship fixtures this season, while he bagged 10 times in all competitions as the Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Southampton’s clash against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Martin did not rule out Adams departing the club this summer. However, he insists that Everton must meet the Saints’ valutation.

Martin said: “I don't know anything about the bid. If it happened, it would have happened late last night. I haven’t had a chance to catch up with (director of football) Jason [Wilcox] this morning. I’ll wait to hear about that.

“It will all depend on how close the bid is, I guess, to the valuation. I would love to keep him, if I’m being honest, he’s shown the impact he can have in this league in the two games. He’s started himself not starting the season not purely us wanting Adam Armstrong in the team but because, at the time, it was looking like he was going elsewhere and he didn’t for whatever reason, that just stopped.

“He’s been incredible, a fantastic character, a really good player, in the past week or two his energy has been great and I’d be really gutted to lose him. But at the same time, if he ends up going for the sum of the money the club deem appropriate and sum of money we can go and replace him. Ideally, you want to keep some players and some players bring value in terms of character and what he brings.

“Again, we just have to be ready and prepare but all being well, he’ll still be here in two weeks’ time. If he’s not, we’ll have someone else in the door we’ll be really happy with. But I love him as a person and a character, he’s top-drawer as a character.”