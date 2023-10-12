Update on the future of the Manchester City midfielder.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with both Everton and Newcastle United linked with a January move.

However, it appears he may not be leaving City anytime soon.

Phillips reiterated his desire to stay and fight for his place under Pep Guardiola in the summer but could be open to leaving should his game-time not improve.

Everton and Newcastle are reportedly interested in the England international, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has seemingly played down the links at this stage.

“Despite links with Newcastle and Everton, I’m not aware of concrete talks on this one,” Romano stated about Phillips in his Daily Briefing.

“Phillips wanted to stay at City this summer despite some approaches, so he’s still focused on doing his best for City and then a decision will be made later, like November or December.