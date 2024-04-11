'Didn't train today - Sean Dyche admits two potential fresh Everton injury doubts ahead of Chelsea clash
Sean Dyche has admitted that Everton are having to manage Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness ahead of Monday’s trip to Chelsea.
Calvert-Lewin has scored in the Toffees’ past two games, having gone 23 matches without scoring. His latest effort came in a 1-0 win over Burnley. But the striker, who suffered several injuries in the past two campaigns, did not train today while James Garner suffered a knock.
But with the encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge still four days away, Dyche is hopeful neither issue is too serious. The Everton manager said: “Jimmy got a knock today.
“Dom didn’t train but pretty positive settling him down. Having to watch the players. Minor niggly hamstring but thinks he’s on top of it.”
Amadou Onana is back in training after missing Burnley and should be in consideration to return. IDrissa Gana Gueye was also absent for the birth of his child but will be back for duty.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.