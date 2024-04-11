Sean Dyche. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has admitted that Everton are having to manage Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness ahead of Monday’s trip to Chelsea.

Calvert-Lewin has scored in the Toffees’ past two games, having gone 23 matches without scoring. His latest effort came in a 1-0 win over Burnley. But the striker, who suffered several injuries in the past two campaigns, did not train today while James Garner suffered a knock.

But with the encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge still four days away, Dyche is hopeful neither issue is too serious. The Everton manager said: “Jimmy got a knock today.

“Dom didn’t train but pretty positive settling him down. Having to watch the players. Minor niggly hamstring but thinks he’s on top of it.”