'Doesn't look good' - Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow as 12 players could miss Everton clash
Everton
Newcastle United could be without Nick Pope for their trip to Everton on Thursday night.
The goalkeeper suffered a shoulder injury in the Magpies' 1-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend. Pope was forced to be replaced Martin Dubravka in the 86th minute.
Newcastle manager Eddie How has admitted that Pope may be forced to have surgery for his setback. He said: It will be a massive blow if Nick is ruled out for any length of time.
“It looked innocuous and he’s made those dives thousands of times but those are normally the serious injuries. Nick was in distress. He was in pain. We’ll get a specialist opinion but it doesn’t look good.”
Newcastle, who sit fifth in the Premier League table, have several key players currently sidelined. They include striker Callum Wilson, defenders Sven Botman and Dan Burn along with summer signing Harvey Barnes. Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Elliott Anderson and Javier Manquillo have also been absent. Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali is currently serving a ban for breaching betting rules while an AC Milan player.