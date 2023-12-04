Newcastle United could be without Nick Pope for their trip to Everton on Thursday night.

The goalkeeper suffered a shoulder injury in the Magpies' 1-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend. Pope was forced to be replaced Martin Dubravka in the 86th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle manager Eddie How has admitted that Pope may be forced to have surgery for his setback. He said: It will be a massive blow if Nick is ruled out for any length of time.

“It looked innocuous and he’s made those dives thousands of times but those are normally the serious injuries. Nick was in distress. He was in pain. We’ll get a specialist opinion but it doesn’t look good.”