Dominic Calvert-Lewin dropped as Everton make four changes against Newcastle United

Sean Dyche has made four changes as Everton aim to end their miserable winless streak against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Toffees haven't delivered a victory in the Premier League for 12 matches - their joint-worst record in the competition - following a 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

For the encounter against Newcastle, Vitalii Mykolenko returns to the starting line-up. The left-back was absent against Bournemouth because of illness and he comes in for Seamus Coleman, whose own goal saw Everton suffered defeat by the Cherries, with Ben Godfrey shifted to right-back.

In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye returns to the XI after a groin injury with James Garner benched. Meanwhile, Ashley Young starts ahead of Jack Harrison on the right wing. And Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not scored for 23 matches, is replaced by Beto up front.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto.