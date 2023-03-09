Sean Dyche provides an Everton injury update ahead of the Premier League encounter against Brentford at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Goodison Park (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees are aiming to give their Premier League relegation survival hopes a boost after a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend. A win could see them move out of the relegation and potentially up to 15th in the table should Leeds United, West Ham United and Leicester City all suffer defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been sidelined for five games because of a hamstring injury. The striker’s had injury problems for the past 18 months and Dyche is keen to finally rectify his issues.

The Everton boss revealed that Calvert-Lewin is back in training but a decision is still to be made. Dyche said: “Early yet, he’s just got on the grass with us. Stats and facts the way he’s feeling is good.”

Vitalii Mykolenko missed the draw at Forest due to illness. Dyche admitted that Everton will make a decision on whether he’ll come back into the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nathan Patterson featured for the under-21s in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last week as he continues his comeback from a medial knee injury. The right-back has not featured in the previous nine first-team games. Dyche revealed that he is still slightly short of match sharpness and is ‘still getting there’.

Andros Townsend continues his rehab from an ACL injury. The winger has been on the sidelines for the best part of a year.

Dyche said: “He’s not close really yet. Going along steadily, had a pretty serious knee injury and had a couple of setbacks but seems to be calming now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement