The Everton manager spoke to the media to give us the latest on his side’s injuries.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is recovering from his hamstring injury - but will not be available for the trip to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The striker, 25, has missed the past three games for the Toffees as his frustrating fitness issues continue. Calvert-Lewin has made just 12 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring a solitary goal.

Asked if there is any positive news that can be given on the England international, Dyche replied: “Only that he’s recovering.” And when pressed on if there was a possible date for his return, the Everton supremo curtly said: “No.”

He added: “The team mentality has to be that we are all allowed to score. Not just one player.”

Calvert-Lewin’s continued absence means that Neal Maupay, who started in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, is likely to continue as the focal point of Everton’s attack.

In midfield, James Garner (back) is nearing a return having not played since the 4-1 loss to Bournemouth in November. Garner, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, is currently building match fitness and will make a second outing for Everton under-21s against PSV in the Premier League International Cup on Thursday.

Nathan Patterson, who’s been out of action since suffering a knee injury against Brighton in January, is also on a similar recovery path to Garner. The right-back is slightly behind in his rehab.