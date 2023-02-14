Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed Everton’s Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool.

Sean Dyche admitted that Everton need to get Dominic Calvert-Lewin into a position where he doesn’t continually break down with injury.

The striker was absent from last night’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby with a hamstring problem. It was a blow for the Toffees after Calvert-Lewin’s impressive performance in Dyche’s first game as manager - a 1-0 defeat of Arsenal.

Youngster Ellis Simms led the line at Anfield, with Neal Maupay coming on as a substitute.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled to maintain fitness for the past 18 months. Everton are already short of attackers after allowing Anthony Gordon to join Newcastle United in the January transfer window without replacing him.

The 18th-placed Blues welcome relegation rivals Leeds United to Goodison Park on Saturday. Dyche confessed that Everton have a ‘tough call’ when it comes to Calvert-Lewin’s fitness and will see how he is this week.

The Toffees chief said: "He is working diligently, I think he is having an up-and-down time. The challenge we have got is not just to get the injury fit - it is to get him genuinely fit so his body doesn't break down.

"I think I might have to give him extra time for that and actually slow that down to make sure because we don't want a player for one game, we want a player for as many as possible.