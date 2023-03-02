Dominic Calvert-Lewin was absent for Everton’s 4-0 loss against Arsenal.

Dominc Calvert-Lewin has suffered injury issues this season. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The striker missed a fourth successive game as the Toffees succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night. Gabriel Martinelli fired a double while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were also on target to leave the Toffees in the bottom three.

Everton next face a trip to Forest who are 13th - yet only four points ahead. However, it’s unclear if Calvert-Lewin, who has been plagued by various injuries for the past 18 months, will be fit to feature at the City Ground.

Blues boss Dyche said: “We’ll see but I think it will be a close call because we’ve got to get him properly fit .