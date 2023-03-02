Sean Dyche has cast doubt over Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s availability for Everton’s crunch Premier League relegation clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
The striker missed a fourth successive game as the Toffees succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night. Gabriel Martinelli fired a double while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were also on target to leave the Toffees in the bottom three.
Everton next face a trip to Forest who are 13th - yet only four points ahead. However, it’s unclear if Calvert-Lewin, who has been plagued by various injuries for the past 18 months, will be fit to feature at the City Ground.
Blues boss Dyche said: “We’ll see but I think it will be a close call because we’ve got to get him properly fit .
“I don’t think he has been for a while now so we’ve got to make sure he’s properly fit because we can’t put him in for one game and lose more.”