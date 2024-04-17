Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Everton's relegation showdown against Nottingham Forest
Sean Dyche is hopeful that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit for Everton's seismic Premier League showdown against Nottingham Forest.
The striker was absent from the Toffees' squad for the chastening 6-0 drubbing against Chelsea earlier this week. Calvert-Lewin suffered a hamstring issue ahead of the Stamford Bridge encounter and was not risked.
Everton's loss means they remain just two points above the relegation zone in 16th with six games remaining. They now prepare to face a Forest side on Sunday who are just one place and one point below in the battle for survival.
The Blues will want to have all of their key men available for the Goodison Park clash - with Calvert-Lewin one of them.
Dyche told evertontv: “Dom’s got a good chance,” revealed Dyche. “It was touch and go whether he trained and whether he could play. But obviously with the last couple of years we had to make a decision."
Idrissa Gana Gueye was also unavailable for the Chelsea thrashing. The midfielder could also be back for Forest's visit. Dyche added: "Gana woke up saying he had a tight calf so we had to make a decision on that as well.”
