Sean Dyche is hopeful that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit for Everton's seismic Premier League showdown against Nottingham Forest.

The striker was absent from the Toffees' squad for the chastening 6-0 drubbing against Chelsea earlier this week. Calvert-Lewin suffered a hamstring issue ahead of the Stamford Bridge encounter and was not risked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton's loss means they remain just two points above the relegation zone in 16th with six games remaining. They now prepare to face a Forest side on Sunday who are just one place and one point below in the battle for survival.

The Blues will want to have all of their key men available for the Goodison Park clash - with Calvert-Lewin one of them.

Dyche told evertontv: “Dom’s got a good chance,” revealed Dyche. “It was touch and go whether he trained and whether he could play. But obviously with the last couple of years we had to make a decision."