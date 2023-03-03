Register
Sean Dyche gives four-word answer to Everton transfer question amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Everton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Sean Dyche has revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness is improving - but is a doubt for Everton’s crunch clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees, who are in the Premier League relegation zone, have been without their main striker for much of the season. Calvert-Lewin has been plagued by injury over the past 18 months and is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Everton are the lowest scorers in the top flight, with their lack of goals a real concern as the drop looms large.

And Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to the City Ground, admits Calvert-Lewin may face a fifth straight game on the treatment table.

The Blues boss said: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin is recovering and getting strong. We’ll see [for Sunday].”

Everton failed to make a single signing in the January transfer window despite being desperate for attacking players. They have netted just 17 league goals in 24 games, with Neal Maupay - who has been leading the line in Calvert-Lewin’s absence - bagging only once.

Asked how costly the Blues not bolstering their options could be, Dyche bluntly responded: “Irrelevant. It’s gone. Done.”

Dyche was then quizzed on how it’s impacted him in terms of how he’d like. He replied: “Just working with the players we’ve got to maximise their potential, keep improving as a side, keep improving as a unit - because that’s important anyway in football. You can’t rely just on one player.

“Generally speaking, I would suggest it’s a team unit and that’s the important factor. We’re working with the players, they’re working hard. I think Neal Maupay is working extremely hard. He’s finding chances, they will go in. The stats will go your way. They will go in as a striker, that’s the way football is - you will score goals. All we’re trying to do as a team is increase the volume and expectancy and they will come.

“If you’re a goalscorer and not scoring goals, they are coming - that’s the way I look at it because it’s stats and facts and the way football is. I’m saying to Neal to keep getting in the right areas and one will go in.”

