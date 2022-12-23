Everton team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolves.

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update ahead of Everton’s clash against Wolves On Boxing Day (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees’ Premier League season restarts at Goodison Park following the World Cup. Frank Lampard’s side will be hoping for a good run of results as they currently sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries all season and made just seven appearances. The striker is back in training, however.

Lampard had previously not committed to Calvert-Lewin featuring against Wolves, with Everton being cautious after rectifying a knee issue during the hiatus of the campaign.

And speaking at his pre-match press conference, Lampard admitted it’s going to be tight for the marksman to be available.

Ben Godfrey has not played since suffered a fractured leg on the opening day of the campaign against Chelsea. However, the England international has made a full recovery and is in contention.

Andros Townsend continues his comeback from an ACL injury he suffered in March. He’s suffered a setback, though.

Lampard said: “Andros has had a bit of a setback so he’s not going to be back for these back for these batch of games.”