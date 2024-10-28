Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is into the final year of his Everton contract.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has insisted he's trying to block out the 'noise' over his future.

The striker is into the final year of his Toffees deal. Calvert-Lewin has yet to commit to a new contract with the club and was heavily linked with a departure in the summer transfer window. A move to Newcastle United broke down.

Sean Dyche has insisted that Calvert-Lewin will not be sold when the transfer market reopens in January and that the centre forward's value to remain at Goodison Park is greater than a likely fee that could be accrued. But as things stand, the 11-cap England international is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Calvert-Lewin, speaking to Everton’s match-day programme before the 1-1 draw against Fulham, said on such rumours over his future: "Noise is noise - it's nothing I've not experienced before. You know, there's always going to be noise externally when it comes to football. It's part and parcel of the job and something you have to deal with as a player.

"For me, during the summer, I was on holiday with my family, relaxing. Obviously, as an Everton player preparing to go in for pre-season and preparing to be ready for the new season as an Everton player.

“I always try to look at things I can control and that's something I couldn't control in the summer. So, therefore, I just focused on relaxing, enjoying my time with my family and then getting myself in good condition to get ready to go for pre-season."

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016. He's made a total of 257 appearances, netting 70 goals and is third on the club's all-time Premier League top-scorer list with 56.

The 27-year-old says he has Romelu Lukaku's total of 68 in his sights and wants to etch himself into Blues history before his time at the club does come to an end. He added: "For me, I'm joint-third top scorer in the Premier League for Everton so I need 13 more goals at this moment in time to surpass Romelu.

"As you can see, I know a lot about that. That's been something on my agenda from the start of the season - being Everton's all-time highest scorer in the Premier League. For me, that would be a very, very proud achievement.

"I want to etch my name in Everton's history forever. It's something that I'm dead set on achieving. We're playing a small part in the club's history now - with our last season at Goodison. I think there's something special about the place and, for all the great number nines who have played at Goodison, and had the privilege of doing it, I’ll be the last one to carry that load. That's very special to me."