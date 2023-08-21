Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sent a message to Everton fans after suffering a facial injury in Sunday’s loss to Aston Villa.

The striker has endured bad luck with his fitness over the past two seasons. As a result, Everton managed him carefully over the summer and decided to omit him for the 1-0 defeat by Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

But after getting 90 minutes under his belt in a training match against Manchester United, Calvert-Lewin was deemed ready to feature from the outset against Villa.

There was the familiar sight of him being withdrawn prematurely, however. Calvert-Lewin collided with home goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the 10th minute and having tried to continue, blurred vision and a swollen cheekbone meant he was substituted in the 37th minute when Everton were two goals behind. They’d go on to lose 4-0.

Calvert-Lewin was taken to hospital to have his problem checked out. Posting on Instagram, he says it is ‘sore’ but suggested he shouldn’t be sidelined for too long. He wrote: “Didn't expect to end up here today. I'm sorry it wasn't the return everyone was hoping for and no-one is more frustrated than me. It's a sore one but I'll be back shortly.”