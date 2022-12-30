Injury hit Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training and should be fit for the Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.
Centre-back Conor Coady will also return to action after sitting out the defeat against parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, although manager Frank Lampard is facing a nervous wait on the availability of a number of his stars with illness ripping through the Toffees squad.
The Everton boss also opened up on January transfer targets and the time he tried to sign Erling Haaland. Watch the video above for more.