David Lynch was at Finch Farm to get all the very latest news from Everton manager Frank Lampard.

Injury hit Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training and should be fit for the Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

Centre-back Conor Coady will also return to action after sitting out the defeat against parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, although manager Frank Lampard is facing a nervous wait on the availability of a number of his stars with illness ripping through the Toffees squad.

