Everton are out of the Premier League relegation zone following a 5-1 win against Brighton.

Dominic Calvet-Lewin has urged Everton fans to ‘keep believing’ after the stunning victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees stormed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 5-1 victory at the AMEX Stadium on Monday evening. No-one could have predicted such a scintillating display ahead of kick-off on the south coast, with Sean Dyche’s side failing to win their previous seven games.

Yet after 33 seconds, Everton were ahead when Calvert-Lewin’s fine work teed-up Abdoulaye Doucoure to break the deadlock from close range. Doucoure then fired his second of the game in the 29th minute before Brighton keeper Jason Steele deflected Dwight McNeil’s cross into his own box six minutes later.

In the second half, the Blues rounded off their triumph when McNeil finished off another sweeping counter-attack on 76 minutes. And while Alexis Mac Allister notched a consolation goal for the Seagulls, McNeil put the game to bed in stoppage-time with an emphatic finish.

Calvert-Lewin has now started three successive games, having struggled with injuries once again this campaign. And he hailed the spirit that Everton showed to beat Brighton and move two points clear of the relegation zone.

The striker wrote on Twitter: “Warrior spirit, keep believing Toffees!”