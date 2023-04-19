Register
Dominic Calvert-Lewin sends three-word Everton message fans will love ahead of Crystal Palace

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Apr 2023, 19:21 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 19:36 BST

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dropped a major hint he will make his Everton injury return against Crystal Palace.

The striker has suggested that he’ll be fit for the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin has missed the past 10 games because of a hamstring injury and been available for just one match of Sean Dyche’s tenure. The England international has struggled with his fitness over the past two seasons and been restricted to just 12 appearances this term, scoring one goal.

Dyche and his backroom staff have been cautious with Calvert-Lewin during his recovery to ensure that he does not break down again. Everton are in a Premier League relegation battle for a second straight season and head into the clash against Palace sitting 17th and above the drop zone only on goal difference.

It was Calvert-Lewin’s diving header that earned the Blues a 3-2 victory over Palace last campaign at Goodison Park ensure top-flight survival.

Now he has suggested he’ll be back against the Eagles which will be music to Everton fans’ earns. Calvert-Lewin wrote on Twitter: “Bring on Saturday! #UTFT.”

