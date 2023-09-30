Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts as Everton make four changes against Luton Town
Everton team to face Luton confirmed.
Sean Dyche has named his Everton team for today’s Premier League clash against Luton Town at Goodison Park.
The Toffees make four changes from the 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup earlier this week - although Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeps his starting spot. The striker has scored in his past two games and is aiming to build momentum after being hit by injuries over the past two seasons.
Jack Harrison made his first Everton appearance against Villa after joining from Leeds United on loan in the summer. He drops to the bench along with Arnaut Danjuma, Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson. In come Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Ashley Young. Meanwhile, Vitalii Mykolenko has passed a late fitness test to feature.
Everton aim for three successive victories after also beating Brentford in the league last week - and target a maiden success at Goodison this term.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Harrison, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin.