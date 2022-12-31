Everton team to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for their final game of 2022 against Manchester City.

And Dominic Calvert-Lewin comes straight back into the starting line-up having returned from injury.

Advertisement

The striker leads the line as the Toffees aim to clinch a result against the Premier League champions. It’s only his eighth appearance of the campaign and Neal Maupay drops to the bench.

He’s one of four changes Lampard makes from the Boxing Day loss to Manchester City. Conor Coady comes back into the team, having been unable to play against his parent club. Yerry Mina is absent after coming off against Wolves and is unwell today.

Ben Godfrey also starts for Everton in defence, with Dwight McNeil dropping out.

And Demarai Gray also features from the outset in place of Anthony Gordon, who is not in the squad due to sickness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.